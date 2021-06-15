NW Natural, the natural gas company serving Bingen and White Salmon customers, is preparing to upgrade their gas distribution system by installing 1.5 miles of pipeline in Bingen and White Salmon.
According to Elaina Medina, public information officer for NW Natural, Phase 1 of the project will see the installation of 8-inch polyethylene gas pipeline, starting from the intersection of Ash and W. Humboldt streets in Bingen to the intersection of E. Jewett Boulevard and Dock Grade Road in White Salmon. Phase 2 will see the extension of the pipeline starting from the intersection of Dock Grade and Jewett, to Wauna Avenue, then N.E. Tohomish Street, ending at the intersection of N.E. Tohomish Street and N. Main Avenue in White Salmon. Crews worked to fill potholes last week on the Jewett grade, causing traffic to narrow to one-lane alternating traffic with flaggers assisting the change, marking the first groundwork done by contractors for the company.
Information regarding construction hours and traffic advisories on the pipeline will be announced later in July, once the company has secured all their permits, Medina said.
The 5,500 linear feet of pipeline, Medina said, will help to ensure “consistent service and meet future growth in the area.”
Both cities released Determination of Non-Significance evaluations of the potential environmental impacts involved with the project. This means the company will not be required to perform an environmental impact statement before starting the project, as required by the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA).
