Do you want to keep your farm or ranch in agriculture for future generations? Do you want to protect your agricultural land from future development?
The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Oregon offers Agricultural Land Easements (ALE) through the Agricultural Conservation Easements Program (ACEP) to help private landowners, state and local governments, Indian tribes, and non-profit groups protect Oregon’s working agricultural lands for future generations.
NRCS Oregon is currently accepting applications for Agricultural Land Easements (ALE). Applications are accepted on an on-going basis but should be submitted by Feb. 4 to be considered for fiscal year 2022 funding.
Through the ACEP, NRCS provides financial and technical assistance to secure easements for working agricultural lands and wetlands. The program has two components: One for Agricultural Land Easements (ALE) and one for Wetland Reserve Easements (WRE).
Under the ALE component, NRCS provides funds to eligible entities. Visit www.or.nrcs.usda.gov for more.
