TND poster.jpg

For more information on becoming a foster parent, call 541-386-6665 or email info@nextdoorinc.org.

 Photo courtesy of The Next Door, Inc.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Organizations like The Next Door that recruit and certify foster parents are pulling out all the stops to support children and teens in need of loving and consistent foster homes. For more information, call 541-386-6665 or email info@nextdoorinc.org.

Tags

Recommended for you