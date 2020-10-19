Desperate times call for desperate measures. Organizations like The Next Door that recruit and certify foster parents are pulling out all the stops to support children and teens in need of loving and consistent foster homes. For more information, call 541-386-6665 or email info@nextdoorinc.org.
Recommended for you
Headlines straight to your inbox!
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Flagstone residents removed from facility
- First Hood River County COVID-19 fatality reported
- Obituary: Tim Boyette
- Mugen Noodle Bar blends culinary traditions
- Obituary: Donald Carpenter
- A long struggle for space: Warming shelters transition to a non-congregate, socially-distant model
- Obituary: Kraig Hull
- Downtown trick-or-treat events canceled
- Obituary: Lillian Hutson
- Wall Dogs color the Gorge: Painting teases next year’s Mural Fest in The Dalles
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Sandbar silt plumes
- Next Door seeks foster parents
- Lyle Community News: Dallesport-Murdock Fire Dept. will hold Halloween open house
- Hood River Watershed Group meeting Oct. 27
- La solicitud más simple para los préstamos de protección de pagos está disponible
- Simpler paycheck protection loan application now available
- Jewett Blvd. (Highway 141) construction delays next week
- Gorge Soroptimists offer cash grants: Live Your Dream applications due Nov. 15
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.