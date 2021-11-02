Mosier mayor on LOC board
SALEM —The League of Oregon Cities (LOC) membership selected its 2022 board if directors Oct. 22 week during its 96th Annual Business Meeting, which was held virtually due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Included on the board is Mosier Mayor Arlene Burns.
Local author book signing event
On Nov. 13 between 5-6 p.m., local artist and author Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield will be signing copies of her recently released book at Tierra de Lobos Winery, 201 Osprey Lane in The Dalles.
“Babe in the Woods: Self Portrait” is the second in a three-book series centered around her life alone in a wilderness log cabin she built at age 18. The book has been the subject of numerous radio and television interviews, and received an Irwin Award from Book Publishers of Southern California for the Best Memoir Series.
Her first book, “Babe in the Woods: Building a Life One Log at a Time,” is presently being turned into a movie treatment. In 2018, ‘Yours in Sisterhood,’ a documentary, premiering at the Berlineal, included an interview with Pepin-Wakefield at her log cabin with filmmaker Irene Lusztig.
Pepin-Wakefield still owns the log cabin located outside of John Day. The structure and property were spared from the surrounding 2015, 110,000-acre Canyon Creek Complex fire.
Sci-Fi Book Club meets
The Science Fiction Book Club at The Dalles Public Library will meet Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. to discuss to discuss “The Martian” by Andy Weir. An astronaut is left behind on Mars with no food, no communication, and no way to get home. It will take all his ingenuity and knowledge to save the day. Copies are available at the front desk.
The Sci-Fi book club is open to everyone over 18 who is interested in science fiction. For more information, please contact the library at 541-296-2815 or visit wascocountylibrary.com.
Marina toilets close
The Dalles Marina launch ramp restrooms will close Nov. 1 for the winter; two portable toilets will be available on the back side of the restroom building until the restrooms reopen in the spring.
Also on Nov. 1, the pumpout/dump station for boats located in the transient guest moorage will be turned off for the winter.
Walker House public comment scheduled
The City of White Salmon will hold a listening session Wednesday via teleconference, at 6 p.m. on Nov. 3, pertaining to an opportunity for the city to purchase the Walker House, located on Jewett Boulevard. The public will be able to provide comment on the proposal. Last week the city agreed to spend up $1.5 million for the property. Written comments will be accepted, and attendees must register with the city to comment during the meeting by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Email janb@ci.white-salmon.wa.us to register or submit comment.
Commented