THE DALLES — There was no April fooling Friday, April 1, when The Dalles Police Department swore in a new patrol officer and honored a retiring officer at an afternoon ceremony at the police department office. Antonio Argueta. a 2016 The Dalles High School graduate, returned to The Dalles after five years service in the military police, based in Fort Myer, Va.
“I was with our special reaction team for the last two and a half years. We covered the Military District of Washington,” Argueta said. He said that family friends Mark Scott and Travis Elton kept him plugged in to what was happening in The Dalles while he was away, and encouraged him to apply for the position.
When asked what he did in his spare time, he said, “Hunting, fishing, lifting, you name it, anything outdoors.”
Chief Tom Worthy said it was always a benefit to hire someone with local experience, who is familiar with the town and its people.
At the same afternoon ceremony, members of the department and city staff also honored Steve Baska, who was retiring for the second time.
His original retirement came after 31 and a half years with the department. That was followed by 18 months with the Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia River Intertribal Police Department. Two years ago, he rejoined the city police as the city’s animal control officer.
He said it was a good job, and that he’d only been bitten twice.
This time, he said, his retirement will stick.
Commented