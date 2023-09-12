Opioid OD Rescue Drug Narcan Will Reach Drug Store Shelves Next Week

Starting in January, a new law, SB450, will make it much easier for hospitals and doctor’s offices in Oregon to distribute naloxone, an opioid reversal medication.

The law exempts naloxone (brand name Narcan) from drug labeling, storing and record-keeping requirements, meaning doctor’s offices and hospitals can skip the paperwork and quickly give naloxone, in the form of a nasal spray, to patients.