WHITE SALMON — There are two new additions in the Estes Street parking lot of the Mt. View Grange. One is a shed. It’s not an ordinary shed, but the Underwood Conservation District’s (UCD) Farm Tool Library planned to open in March. The tools can be reserved and checked-out via a website, then picked up at the Mt. View Grange shed site, according to a press release.
UCD staff will provide instructions on how to use the equipment and promote best-management practices and incentives to conserve natural resources and increase farm viability. The Farm Tool Library project fits within the vision of Mt. View Grange, which is in part “to advocate for sustainable food systems that leave the planet better than we found it.”
The other new addition in the Estes parking lot is the Gorge Farmer Collective’s refrigerated trailer. The Farmer’s Collective runs an online farmers’ marketplace with selections of produce, flowers, meats, eggs, teas, breads, cheese, vinegars and other locally produced sundries. Pickup locations are located throughout the Gorge, and the Mt. View Grange is White Salmon’s pick-up spot. The Gorge Farmer Collective mission is rooted in promoting and fostering local family farmers while providing customers with a diverse selection of some of the finest and freshest foods sustainably grown in the Gorge. Place your order online each week at gorgefarmers.com.
Coming up
The West Klickitat County Historical Society Quilt Show will take place at the Mt. View Grange May 20-21. The show will feature mid 1800 through 1980 quilts donated to the museum by Klickitat County residents. In addition there will be a display of the fabrics used during this time period for quilt making. A modern fabric Queen/King Size quilt will be raffled at this show. You don’t need to be present to win.
Also coming up in 2022, the White Salmon Arts Council Holiday Craft Fair will be held in December. Makers throughout the Gorge present and will showcase an eclectic selection of apparel, food, art and crafts.
Jazzercise and Swing Dance are — you might say — in full swing. Classes are practicing COVID precautions but still going strong. JR Windsor’s Jazzercise class led the way, changing to online reservations, and creating a safe environment for participants.
Goodbyes and thank yous
The successful Paint-the-Grange fundraising ended right before COVID closures became a reality. The Mt. View Grange building found itself empty for awhile — a great time for painters and scaffolding. But then the reality of those closures hit home. It is only due to the great generosity of two donors that the Grange was able to sustain itself during the pandemic closures.
In January 2020, the Mt. View Grange said good bye to Pat Sajdak, who had to leave the area unexpectedly. Ruth Olin remembers, “Pat pretty much single-handedly ran our Grange over the last 13 years. She wore many hats — and did the work that four people now do. For much of that time, she had a hard time walking (before hip replacement) but that didn’t slow her down a bit. She was always in a good mood and happy to see you. The Grange wouldn’t be the well-used place it is today without her dedication.” Kalama Reuter remembers, “Pat was the face of the Grange. I rented the space for several years and had no idea there were any others involved. She seemed to manage it all without complaint. I felt she had a deep but practical heart.”
Annette Wahner’s Columbia River Dance Academy after school program served White Salmon kids for years offering classes in ballet jazz, gymnastics, hip hop and more. Annette’s program is leaving the Grange and the community, her years of service were appreciated.
The non-profit White Salmon Gleaners fought food insecurity by distributing food from the Mt. View Grange to more than 30 families. The Gleaners connected surplus foods, fruits, and vegetables with the folks that need it. In November, after more than 15 years of service, the Gleaners ended their service in White Salmon. The Grange extended thanks to Gini Nichols, Terrie Johnson, Tom Crowder and Trish Yarnell for working non-stop throughout the pandemic to keep this essential service going. Gleaning still happens in the Gorge. You can find out more at www.gorgegleaning.com a project of Gorge Grown Food Network.
Long history
The Mt. View Grange in White Salmon has a lot of local history. The town’s founding mothers and fathers were members. A.H. Jewett, who founded White Salmon, was the first Grange president (wife Jenny Jewett was also a member) in 1890 and Theodore Suksdorf, who founded Bingen, was the secretary. The current grange building was built by members in 1934. With over 100 years of history in the same town, there are few locals who don’t fondly remember going to events held at this Grange.
One long-time member is Connie Riley. She will reach Golden Sheaf membership next year — that’s 50 years of membership. Connie remembers, “I was quite young when I joined the Grange and have been a supporter ever since. In the early years, I attended meetings and made many friends. The first Grange I belonged to was Pleasant Valley Grange outside of Goldendale on the Bickleton Road. I attended many great events there with the local farm people and learned so much from the elders in that community. They were loving and helpful to a young sprout like me!”
It is the Mt. View Grange’s goal to serve the community by keeping rental prices affordable and to offering free space to youth and groups in need. If you have a passion, the Mt. View Grange can help you make it a reality. The Grange is available for one-time private events and for long-term community classes and meetings. Members and non-profits receive a lower rate for events.
More info at www.grange.org/mountainviewwa98/rentals/or email mtviewgrange@gmail.com.
