Columbia Center for the Arts Fever Dream

The October 2021 show at CCA, "Fever Dream."

 Trisha Walker file photo

It’s back to the drawing board once again for Columbia Center for the Arts in downtown Hood River, now entering its 18th year of operations.

The arts center board of directors and a small group of community members are working to reinvent the organization and chart a path forward for full recovery after the pandemic-related shutdowns dealt a severe blow to the organization, said a press release. Now operating with only one part-time staff member, down from a pre-pandemic staff of four full time people, the arts center is in dire need of rebuilding its volunteer rosters and is inviting new leadership to come forward to help plan the future of the non-profit community center.