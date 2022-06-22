TROUT LAKE — Mt. Adams Institute has received a $1,149,768 grant from Ameri-Corps, the federal agency responsible for national service and community volunteerism.
This funding will support up to 74 AmeriCorps members across the country participating in Mt. Adams Institute’s career development programs: VetsWork, VetsWork FireCorps (formerly VetsWork GreenCorps), and Land Stewards (formerly Public Lands Stewards).
“These programs are designed to improve recreation, access, and conservation of our natural resources, while launching military veterans and young adults into careers within the public lands management field,” said a press release.
“We are excited to receive this grant as it provides funding for up to three years to operate our VetsWork and Lands Stewards program,” said Brendan Norman, executive director of Mt. Adams Institute. “This is the 10th year in a row that AmeriCorps selected our organization as a grantee and that is a testament to the positive impact that these programs have on our communities and the veterans and young adults that they serve.”
Mt. Adams Institute AmeriCorps members serve on conservation projects such as trail maintenance, visitor engagement, wildlife research, environmental education, geographic information mapping, invasive species monitoring, and community volunteer coordination.
AmeriCorps will provide an additional $351,000 in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards for the AmeriCorps members funded by this grant. After completing a full term of service, AmeriCorps members receive an award of up to approximately $6,500 that they can use to pay for college or to pay off student loans.
Mt. Adams Institute matches the grant funding with additional support from project partners, including but not limited to the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Columbia River Gorge National Fish Hatchery Complex, King Conservation District, Oregon State Parks, Willamette Resources and Education Network, and Willamette Riverkeeper.
Locally, VetsWork and Land Stewards AmeriCorps members have provided more than 45,000 hours of service at local Gorge sites over the past five years, including the Conboy Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Columbia River Gorge National Fish Hatchery Complex, Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, and the Gifford Pinchot and Mt. Hood National Forests, said a press release.
Mt. Adams Institute is a nonprofit organization with a mission to strengthen the connection between people and the natural world through education, service learning, career development and research. More information about the organization can be found at mtadamsinstitute.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.