The City of Hood River Public Works Department, park advocates and neighborhood volunteers worked to remove what a neighbor described as “a mountain of trash” from an abandoned, unauthorized campsite at Morrison Park in the city of Hood River last week.
The site is pictured above, before and after the cleanup, which was completed March 11.
The campsite was located across the street from the Rotary Skateboard Park, and had accumulated more than 60 cubic yards of trash since May of last year, leading some parents to restrict their children from play at both the Skate Park and the disc golf park, according to area residents. Responding to community concerns, the Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation Board of Directors encouraged cleanup efforts, which were completed on March 11 with a final polishing by park neighbors.
Commented