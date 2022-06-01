Each year, Mt. Hood Meadows’ managers and directors gather to recognize leaders in the company for their accomplishments in fostering success. The President’s Award highlights excellence in department leadership, while the FGD Leadership Award acknowledges contributions to the company as a whole.
“Together, they represent the aspirations of Meadows founder Franklin Drake and CEO Matthew Drake, for the company they have built, nurtured and want to see flourish for years to come through strong leadership and our core values,” said a press release.
Kelci Barnes, assistant manager for both Ski Patrol and Risk Management, received the President’s Award in acknowledgment of her drive, professionalism and stepping up to take on additional responsibilities this season. Barnes was described as “a rock star frontline patroller and a great leader.” Vice President of Mt. Operations Mel Toney presented Barnes her award.
Department of Public Safety Manager and Janitorial Services Manager Marcos Ramirez received the Franklin G. Drake Leadership Award. Ramirez was recognized for asking to take on the responsibility of managing an entirely new department for him, because, according to Vice President of People and Learning Matt Troskey, who presented the award, “In his heart, Marcos saw a chance to remove barriers and help move a whole group of team members forward.” A nominator described Ramirez: “As a leader, Marcos is always in front of the action, exemplifying passion and dedication.”
Drake presented the Franklin G. Drake Leadership Award plaque bearing the names of previous winners. The managers dinner was recently held at Grateful Vineyards.
