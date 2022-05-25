As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan reported 937,445 ballots had been returned of 2,948,373. That pegs the statewide voter turnout at 31.8%, slightly above the 2018 turnout, the last non-presidential year primary election in Oregon.

Wasco County ended Election Day at 36.57% turnout, compared to 48.67% in 2020 and 38.19% in 2018, according to County Clerk Lisa Gambee. Roughly 50% of ballots were received between Monday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 17, with Election Day being 1/3 of all ballots (12% out of 36%).

Hood River County had a voter turnout of 40.87% as of election day, according to Brian Beebe with county elections. Beebe noted postmarked ballots received by May 25 will be counted, under new state law, so final turnout will not be known until then.

Circuit Court judge (Wasco, Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wheeler counties)

Five-county results for Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 4, on May 19 showed John A. Wolf with 53.57% of the vote (6,503 votes), leading Caleb M. Berthelsen, who had 46.15% (5,603 votes), according to information from the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.

Wyden wins, could face Perkins

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, easily won the Democratic primary for the seat he has held since 1996. As of Wednesday afternoon, Wyden had 89% of the vote.

On the Republican side, Jo Rae Perkins of Albany was leading the GOP primary with 32% of the vote. Darin Harbrick, owner of Harbick’s Country Inn and Harbick’s Country Store in the McKenzie River Valley, was second with 30% of the vote. The slow ballot count in Clackamas County could affect the outcomes.

If Perkins wins the primary, it will be her second race for the U.S. Senate in two years. She won the Republican nomination in 2020. Democratic incumbent Jeff Merkley won with 56% of the vote, while Perkins received 39%.

Perkins’ association with the QAnon conspiracy posed a problem for other Republicans running for office in 2020, with some candidates declining to appear at party events in which she took part.

Trio of incumbents win primaries in “safe” congressional districts

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Beaverton, U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, and U.S. Rep Earl Blumenauer, D-Portland, won their party’s primaries in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd congressional districts, respectively. All three districts have prohibitively large voter majorities of the incumbent’s party.

Kotek, Drazan top 34 candidates for governor

Kotek, who stepped down as House speaker to run for governor, easily won the Democratic nomination for governor, with 56% of the vote. Treasurer Tobias Read conceded to Kotek late Tuesday, having received 32% of the vote.

Christine Drazan, the former House minority leader, was leading in the Republican race with 23% of the vote. Former GOP state chair Bob Tiernan was second with 18%.

Tiernan conceded on Wednesday, but Drazan said she would hold off declaring victory due to the stalled ballot count in Clackamas County.

Betsy Johnson, a former state senator, is also mounting a bid for governor without any party affiliation.

Stephenson tops BOLI race, but may face Helt in run-off

The race for the non-partisan position of commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries appears headed for a run-off.

Portland labor lawyer Christina Stephenson ran up a large edge over her six rivals in the race. But with 47% of the vote, she’s falling short of the 50% required to skip a run-off in November.

If current trends hold, she would face former Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, who has 19% of the vote, in the general election.

County results

Full unofficial counts reported May 17. Final results due May 25.

Sherman County

Circuit Court Judge, 7th District Position 4:

John A Wolf: 292

Caleb M Berthlesen: 209

Sherman County Commissioner, Position 2, Democratic:

No candidate filed: 0

Write-In: 8

Sherman County Commissioner, Position 2, Republican:

Justin Miller: 256

Write in: 1

State Representative for 57th District, Democratic

No candidate filed: 0

Write-in: 6

State Representative for 57th District, Republican

Greg Smith: 322

Sherman County Assessor:

Drew Messenger: 511

Write in: 3

District Attorney, Sherman County

Wade M. McLeod: 481

Write in: 6

US Senator, Democratic

Ron Wyden: 84

Brent Thompson: 6

William E Barlow lll: 1

US Senator, Republican

Darin Harbick: 70

Sam Palmer: 116

Jo Rae Perkins: 104

Christopher C. Christensen: 20

Ibra A Taher: 1

Robert M Fleming: 5

Jason Beebe: 40

Wasco County

US Senator (DEM)

Ron Wyden: 2,016

Brent Thompson: 120

William Barlow: 190

US Senator (REP)

Darin Harbick: 671

Sam Palmer: 312

Joe Rae Perkins: 812

Christopher Christensen: 167

Ibra A Taher: 34

Robert M Fleming: 81

Jason Beebe: 292

US Representative, 2nd District (DEM)

Adam Prine: 586

Joe Yetter: 1,192

US Representative, 2nd District (REP)

Mark Cavener: 431

Katherine M Gallant: 137

Cliff S Bentz: 1,877

Governor (DEM)

Tobias Read: 909

John Sweeney: 33

Patrick Starnes: 52

Dave Stauffer: 32

Peter Hall: 4

Genevieve Wilson: 11

Keisha Lanell Merchant: 4

Michael Cross:11

George Carrillo: 56

Tina Kotek: 988

Michael Trimble:15

Ifeanyichukwu Diru: 10

Wilson Bright: 9

Julian Bell: 22

David Beem: 13

Governor (REP)

Amber Richardson: 21

Bill Sizemore: 137

Stefan Strek: 6

Nick Hess: 47

John Presco: 3

Bud Pierce:112

Stan Pulliam: 347

Kerry McQuisten: 215

Tim McCloud: 26

Brandon Merritt: 24

Reed Christensen: 18

Jessica Gomez: 59

Marc Thielman: 252

Bob Tiernan: 424

Christine Drazan: 530

Court Boice:15

Bridget Barton: 309

Raymond Baldwin: 3

David Burch: 6

State Senator, 26th District (DEM)

Raz Mason: 1421

State Senator, 26th District (REP)

Michael Nugent: 108

Daniel Bonham: 1,555

Steve Bates: 142

State Representative, 52nd District (DEM)

Darcy Long: 1512

State Representative, 52nd District (REP)

Britt Storkson: 75

Jeff Helfrich: 1524

James Born: 138

State Representative, 57th District (REP)

Greg Smith: 606

Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries

Christina Stephenson, 1,861

Cheri Helt: ,1162

Chris Henry: 165

Robert Neuman: 313

Casey Kulla: 701

Brent Barker: 725

Aaron Baca: 128

Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 6

Roger DeHoog: 3,655

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 3

Darleen Ortega: 2,926

Vance Day: 2337

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 5

Scott Shorr: 3,624

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 8

Ramon A. Pagan: 3,532

Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 4

John Wolf: 3,017

Caleb Berthelsen: 2,749

Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 2

Marion Weatherford: 3,712

Commissioner, Position 1

Scott Hege: 3,841

Cynthia Bearss: 1,566

Commissioner, Position 3

Rod Runyon:- 2,936

Phil Brady: 3,169

Hood River County

US Senator (DEM)

Ron Wyden: 2,816

Brent Thompson: 110

William E. Barlow III: 197

US Senator (REP)

Darin Harbick: 405

Sam Palmer: 179

Jo Rae Perkins: 555

Christopher C. Christensen: 118

Ibra A Taher: 28

Robert M Fleming 28

Jason Beebe: 137

US Representative, 3rd District (DEM)

Jonathan E. Polhemus: 193

Earl Blumenauer: 2,794

US Representative, 3rd District (REP)

Joanna Harbour: 967

Governor (DEM)

Tobias Read: 1,036

John Sweeney: 24

Patrick E. Starnes: 52

Dave W. Stauffer: 12

Peter W. Hall: 9

Genevieve Wilson: 13

Keisha Lanell Merchant: 11

Michael Cross: 5

George L. Carrillo: 54

Tina Kotek: 1,742

Michael Trimble: 11

Ifeanyichukwu C. Diru: 13

Wilson R. Bright: 13

Julian Bell: 26

David Beem: 8

Governor (REP)

Amber R Richardson: 12

Bill Sizemore: 68

Stefan G. Strek (Stregoi): 1

Nick Hess: 18

John G. Presco: 2

Bud Pierce: 99

Stan Pulliam: 243

Kerry McQuisten: 97

Tim McCloud: 19

Brandon C. Merritt: 10

Reed Christensen: 8

Jessica Gomez: 61

Marc Thielman: 113

Bob Tiernan: 269

Christine Drazan: 337

Court Boice: 12

Bridget Barton: 223

Raymond Baldwin: 2

David A. Burch: 2

State Senator, 26th District (DEM)

Raz Mason: 2,381

State Senator, 26th District (REP)

Michael J. Nugent: 107

Daniel G. Bonham: 1,325

Steve Bates: 173

State Representative, 52nd District (DEM)

Darcy Long: 2,379

State Representative, 52nd District (REP)

Britt Storkson: 39

Jeff Helfrich: 1,476

James Born: 97

Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries

Christina E. Stephenson: 2,502

Cheri Helt: 929

Chris Henry: 138

Robert Neuman: 219

Casey M. Kulla: 641

Brent T. Barker: 395

Aaron R. Baca: 73

Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 6

Roger J. DeHoog: 3,619

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 3

Darleen Ortega: 3,520

Vance Day: 1,457

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 5

Scott A Shorr: 3,606

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 8

Ramón A Pagán: 3,583

Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 4

John A. Wolf: 2,653

Caleb M. Berthelsen: 2,244

Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 2

Marion T. Weatherford: 3,549

Hood River County, Commissioner Chair)

Ron Rivers: 2,127

Jennifer Euwer: 3,737

Hood River County, Commissioner District 1

Kathleen Sanders: 545

Leti Valle Moretti: 1,315

Hood River County, Commissioner District 3

Ed Weathers: 827

Justice of the Peace

John Harvey: 183