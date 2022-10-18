An adult male was shot Monday, Oct. 10 in an alley on 11th and Kelly in The Dalles, with police being called to the scene at 4:46 p.m.
The victim was shot in the lower body with a handgun and was treated on the scene and transported to Mid-Columbia Medical Center by Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, according to The Dalles Police Chief Tom Worthy. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
In addition to Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, the City of The Dalles Police Department received assistance from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police.
Police are currently pursuing a person of interest, Worthy said. Detectives are actively investigating the case, and more information is expected to be released soon.
This story is developing and will be updated as it progresses.
