An adult male was shot Monday, Oct. 10 in an alley on 11th and Kelly in The Dalles, with police being called to the scene at 4:46 p.m.

The victim was shot in the lower body with a handgun and was treated on the scene and transported to Mid-Columbia Medical Center by Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, according to The Dalles Police Chief Tom Worthy. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.