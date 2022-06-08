THE DALLES — Shawn Marsalis, 47, received a 34-month sentence from Judge Janet Stauffer after being found guilty of Burglary in the First Degree and Theft in the Third Degree at trial in Wasco County Circuit Court, according to District Attorney Matthew Ellis.
On Nov. 22, 2021, Marsalis was found inside a house in Mosier belonging to Charles Keller. Marsalis had barricaded himself inside and ransacked the home. Later, Marsalis was found in possession of items from Keller’s home.
Keller has been missing since Nov. 11, 2021. He was last seen in his home at 3125 Vensel Road, where Marsalis was later located occupying and living.
Charles Keller is currently listed as a missing person. Anyone with information regarding Keller’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jeff Hall at the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, 541-506-2580. Both the District Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office remain concerned about the safety and well-being of the missing Charles Keller, Ellis said.
Detective Hall’s perseverance and hard work was instrumental in the State obtaining the burglary conviction, Ellis said.
In addition to the prison sentence, the court placed Marsalis on 36 months of post-prison supervision. If he violates conditions put in place by his post-prison supervisor he could receive further sanctions in the future.
Marsalis will next be transported to Portland, where he is facing federal charges regarding a separate and unrelated case.
The case was tried by Chief Deputy District Attorney Kara Davis.
