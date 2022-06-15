Congratulations to the Lyle High School class of 2022! Arturo Gutierrez, Alana Hail, Hannah Hunsaker, Haylee Hunsaker, Wyatt Jones, Sophie Kilian, Angelina Quintero, Aaron Smith, Dakota Stubbs, Myeengan Syrette, Carly Tetro, and Cody Zaugg walked across the stage at the school’s gymnasium Saturday, June 4 to receive their diplomas.
The ceremony returned to a traditional inside event, with friends and extended family invited, although a remote feed was also available. Thanks to easing pandemic regulations, the seniors were given the choice to hold commencement inside or outside on the football field, as has been the case for the past two years. A video of the ceremony can be found on the Lyle School’s website, www.lyleschools.org.
Lyle School PTO brought back eighth grade promotion this year with a celebration on Monday, June 6, again in the Lyle School gymnasium. Congratulations to these students as well.
Lyle School students ended the year Monday, June 13.
•••
Lyle School District will once again offer a free summer learning session 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 15 through July 1 for students registered in Lyle School. The goal is to give students a little extra academic boost in preparation for the next school year while having a lot of fun in the process. Students going into pre-K through 12th grades next fall are invited to join. The district will provide transportation, a morning snack and lunch, and a lot of creative learning opportunities.
•••
Klickitat County Fire District 14-High Prairie Fire Department Chief Tim Darland has submitted his intent to retire as of Sept. 1. Darland has served as chief for the past seven years. According to a press release, he will continue to be an active member of the department.
The High Prairie Fire Department commissioners are now actively searching for Darland’s replacement.
•••
Klickitat County Solid Waste hosts “Lasagna Composting” on June 25 from 2-4 p.m. at the Goldendale Community Garden, 401 N. King Ave. This will be a hands-on composting class, where participants will learn the basics of layering materials directly into the garden bed to make a nutrient-rich soil that can be used right away.
To register, go to klickitatcounty.org/374/Solid-Waste and click on the link. For more information, contact Michelle Mulrony at 509-773-4448 or michelleam@klickitatcounty.org.
•••
The Library Bookmobile’s next stops in Lyle will be June 29, as follows: Old High Prairie Fire Hall, 9-10 a.m.; Lyle Merc, 10:30-11:15 a.m. (book return available); Murdock Market, 12:15-1 p.m.; and Dallesport Church of Christ, 1:15-2:45 p.m.
And Gorge Grown Food Network’s mobile farmers market makes a stop in Lyle every Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the Memaloose lot, 34 State St. For a complete list of Gorge Grown Farmers Markets (both in Oregon and Washington), visit gorgegrown.com/farmmarket.
•••
The Washington State Department of Health reported the first case of monkeypox in the state on May 27. The person was a King County resident and did not require hospitalization.
“Despite the news of multiple cases nationwide, monkeypox is a very rare disease in the United States and the Washington resident who tested positive does not pose a public health risk,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health.
Transmission of monkeypox requires close interaction with a symptomatic individual. According to the CDC, brief interactions that do not involve physical contact and healthcare interactions conducted using appropriate protective equipment are not high risk, according to Washington State DOH.
•••
Have Lyle news to share? Email your item to news@gorgenews.com — photos welcome!
