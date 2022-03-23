North Wasco County School District 21 (NWCSD) has appointed Mosier resident Adrian Lopez to the vacant Zone 1 school board position. His appointment follows the departure of former Zone 1 director Rebecca Thistlethwaite, whose resignation from the school board was accepted during the Jan. 20 regular board meeting. According to a district press relase, Zone 1 of NWCSD falls Northwest of Chenowith Road and encompasses the Seven Mile and Mosier areas of the district. Lopez’ school board appointment will last through the end of term in June 2023.
Lopez is a long-time resident of the Mosier community, and parent of a current Mosier community school student. A The Dalles High School graduate (TDHS), Lopez attended several D21 Schools, including Mosier, both Chenoweth and The Dalles Middle Schools, and was a student during the merging of Districts 9 and 12. He will bring a unique perspective and insight to the board, and says his personal goals while on the school board include improving infrastructure and increasing family engagement, said the press release.
“As a new member of the board I’m unsure what challenges may be presented, but I am eager to learn and help resolve them,” Lopez said.
According to the press release, in his free time Lopez and his family enjoy riding bikes, motorcycling, hiking with their dogs, snowboarding and other outdoor activities.
