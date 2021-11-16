Today, Tuesday, Nov. 16, Wasco County District Attorney Matthew Ellis announced that Logan Cantwell is being charged with Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Attempted Assault in the First Degree, Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, and Attempt to Elude. On Saturday, Nov. 13, Cantwell fired shots at a Wasco County Sheriff’s Deputy near Shaniko, Ore., in an attempt to elude arrest along Highway 97.
No one was injured in the fire exchange, but Cantwell escaped and is still at large. Investigation is still ongoing, and involves several law enforcement agencies throughout the Columbia River Gorge region.
Cantwell is a white, 23-year-old male, 5-feet, 9 inches, short strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes, and approximately 182 pounds.
Cantwell is considered armed and dangerous. If he is seen, the public should not approach him, but contact law enforcement immediately.
Cantwell is believed to be in the Columbia River Gorge, and may be on either the Oregon or Washington side. He may be going by an alias, Logan Taylor or Kendall Myers.
Press inquiries should be directed to the Wasco County District Attorney’s Office at 541-506-2680. Tips should be directed to 911 or the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800-442-0776 or OSP (677) from your mobile phone.
Please note that Cantwell’s height and weight were incorrect in the initial press release.
No additional information is available for release at this time.
