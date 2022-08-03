The Wasco County Board of Commissioners approved a $1,000 sponsorship in support of The Dalles Civic Auditorium’s 100-year celebration Nov. 12-13, 2022, during their regular session Aug. 3.
“We are going to have a celebration to honor the people who have helped get this done,” said Steve Lawrence, chair of the Civic Auditorium Historic Preservation Committee and 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization formed in 1990.
Lawrence told the commissioners that almost all restoration work at the iconic building, which was built in the 1920s, has been completed. The theater, which has been the primary focus of restoration work in recent years. “Sound and lights, that’s the only work left to be done,” he said.
With new meeting and event spaces coming to The Dalles, including the Fort Dalles Readiness Center, Neon Sign Museum and Granada, the theater has been the primary focus as theater space in the city is limited.
The board of commissioners approved the funding unanimously. The Civic will be seeking event support from the City of The Dalles as well.
