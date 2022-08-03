The Wasco County Board of Commissioners approved a $1,000 sponsorship in support of The Dalles Civic Auditorium’s 100-year celebration Nov. 12-13, 2022, during their regular session Aug. 3.

“We are going to have a celebration to honor the people who have helped get this done,” said Steve Lawrence, chair of the Civic Auditorium Historic Preservation Committee and 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization formed in 1990.