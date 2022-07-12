The Dalles Babe Ruth will be having a 14U Tournament team in the State playoffs. The team is made up of players from Goldendale, Sherman County and The Dalles teams. The team is Managed by Aaron Varland and Coached by Jimmy Jimenez and Greg Parsons.
The team members include: Drake Dark, Gage Simpson, Alexander De La Torre, Tristan Schofield, Joshua Brackenbury, Camden Dooley, Jack Thiemann, Maverick Varland, Jack Diessner, Wyatt Bolton, Will Garner and Chance Norman.
The playoff is hosted by Southeast Portland League and will be held July 14th through July 16th at Fowler Field in Tigard.
Teams will play 4 games in pool play with the top team in each division advancing to the playoffs.
Winners of this Tournament will advance to The Regionals in Ferndale Washington July 24th through 29th.
The team is very thankful for the sponsorship and support the community has provided to make the Tournament trip possible.
Everyone is invited to come and watch the team Play. There is no charge for admission.
