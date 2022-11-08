The Port of Hood River Board of Commissioners approved an increase on rates for port property along with hangar rentals at the Ken Jernstedt Airfield. As part of the annual review of port operations, it was recommended to port commissioners that rates for the event site rentals, parking fees and the moorage lease rates be raised.
Port of Hood River Executive Director Kevin Greenwood explained the port must consider current market conditions and their own future financial situation. Sustainability is important because the port will not receive any of the revenue generated from tolls on the new bridge, he explained. By raising rates, the port is trying to increase their financial self-reliance, mitigate loss of parking revenue and lessen the impact on port facility staffers.
“It’s been an ongoing effort to try to make the marina and all of our asset centers sustainable for that day when the bridge revenue goes away,” said Greenwood.
The Port of Hood River’s moorage rates are in the bottom third of average yearly slip rent at marinas around the state of Oregon. Greenwood said this rate increase should be reflective of the ports proximity to the river and the demand for space in the marina as well as the Ken Jernstedt Airfield.
In 2021 commissioners approved a yearly 10% increase for T-Hangar rates for the next three years. Currently there are 34 applicants on the T-Hangar wait list, with the oldest application submitted in 2019.
During the fiscal year 2021-22 parking fees from street kiosks fell 6%, but Event Site parking day and season pass revenue climbed 14%. Despite selling fewer daily and seasonal passes than last year, the port generated an additional $26,825.
During the port’s Nov. 1 meeting, Facilities Director John Mann described parking problems at the Hook. A popular place for wingfoilers to cast off, the Hook quickly became unsafe due to the amount of traffic. Signs were put up to limit the available spaces, and staff is considering paid parking at the location.
Minor changes to the 2023 Marina Moorage rules and regulations were authorized as well. Commissioners also approved changes to the size of vehicles allowed in compact parking spots. Previously, vehicles up to 23 feet long were allowed, but staffers recommended that limit be decreased to 20 feet.
All price hikes and rules changes will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.
