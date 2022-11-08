Hood River marina

Marina usage fees are among those the Port of Hood River has voted to increase.

 Mark B. Gibson photo/file

The Port of Hood River Board of Commissioners approved an increase on rates for port property along with hangar rentals at the Ken Jernstedt Airfield. As part of the annual review of port operations, it was recommended to port commissioners that rates for the event site rentals, parking fees and the moorage lease rates be raised.

Port of Hood River Executive Director Kevin Greenwood explained the port must consider current market conditions and their own future financial situation. Sustainability is important because the port will not receive any of the revenue generated from tolls on the new bridge, he explained. By raising rates, the port is trying to increase their financial self-reliance, mitigate loss of parking revenue and lessen the impact on port facility staffers.