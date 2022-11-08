11-09 WS klickitat court house.jpg

Klickitat County Superior Courthouse in Goldendale.

 Contributed photo

Billy Jean Neal Jr., one of two men convicted for the 1998 fatal stabbings of two men and a pregnant woman in the small community of Klickitat, Wash., will soon argue in court that his two concurrent sentences of life without parole violate his constitutional rights.

Neal Jr. and his father, Billy Jean Neal Sr., both received mandatory life sentences without parole in April and May of 2001 after pleading guilty to the Dec. 31, 1998, aggravated first-degree murders in the death of Carlos R. Mendoza, 30, and Dionna L. Gomez, 22, and guilty to the first-degree murder in the death of Juan Olmos, 30. Gomez was nearly four months pregnant when she was murdered, and her 18-month-old child was found alive in the residence where the crimes took place.

11-09 WS billy neal jr 2001.jpg

Billy Neal Jr. is pictured at right in a 2001 confession video. Courtesy YouTube