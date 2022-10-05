Officers honored

The Dalles Police Chief Tom Worthy (left) honors Officer Nolan Randall (middle) and Ben Labes (right) with a lifesaving award for actions performed on June 30.

 Alana Lackner photo

At the regular city council meeting on Sept. 26, The Dalles Police Chief Tom Worthy presented lifesaving awards to four The Dalles police officers for their actions in late June of this year.

Worthy explained the award was for Officers Nolan Randall, Juan Castro, Sam Perez and Reserve Officer Ben Labes, as they saved the life of a man suffering from a drug overdose. Randall and Labes were present at the council meeting and stood beside Worthy as he presented the award.