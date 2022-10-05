At the regular city council meeting on Sept. 26, The Dalles Police Chief Tom Worthy presented lifesaving awards to four The Dalles police officers for their actions in late June of this year.
Worthy explained the award was for Officers Nolan Randall, Juan Castro, Sam Perez and Reserve Officer Ben Labes, as they saved the life of a man suffering from a drug overdose. Randall and Labes were present at the council meeting and stood beside Worthy as he presented the award.
According to Worthy, at 6:30 p.m. on June 30, the officers responded to a call reporting an unconscious man in respiratory distress at an address on W. Third Street. Upon arrival, the officers were able to locate a man who was purple in the face and not breathing. A citizen was attempting to provide CPR and there was a crowd gathered around.
“Officers took control of the scene, managed the crowd and assessed the victim, whose life was in great peril,” Worthy said.
Following assessment of the victim, officers were able to determine the medical emergency to be a probable drug overdose, Worthy said. Officers took over CPR and administered a dose of the counter-opioid medication Narcan.
“Officers continued to fight to save the victim and ultimately four doses of Narcan were administered by officers,” he said.
According to Worthy, upon the arrival of fire personnel, an additional two doses of Narcan were administered via intramuscular injections, which was effective.
“Ultimately, the victim began to breathe, slowly recovered and was disoriented, confused and also uncooperative,” he said. “He was transferred to a higher level of care and survived the incident.”
Officers then assessed the scene to determine if any other dangerous drugs were present and found none, concluding the incident.
“During this encounter, officers worked as a team in challenging circumstances to save the life of the victim,” Worthy said. “Their training and commitment to service was on full display. For their actions on June 30, 2022, Officers Randall, Castro, Perez and Labes are being presented the City of The Dalles Police Lifesaving Award. If not for their actions, this would have been a fatal overdose of fentanyl.”
