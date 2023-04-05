Nici Vance, state forensic anthropologist and Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office Human Identification program coordinator

Nici Vance, state forensic anthropologist and Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office Human Identification program coordinator, carefully takes a bone sample from a human skull. Such samples can be use for DNA extraction and identification.

 Contributed photo

Like many people who work in an office, Nici Vance can say that she has a room full of old boxes that may sometimes seem like they’re just collecting dust. Unlike most people, however, Vance can say that her boxes are full of human bones.

For Vance, her shelves are lined with boxes, each containing a person who has yet to be identified. And for the more than 20 years that she’s worked there, one of those boxes was from Sherman County.

Nici Vance

Nici Vance