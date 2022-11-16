Maria and Enrique Ortega

Maria and Enrique Ortega need to raise $40,000 to move into a new space in downtown Hood River. They’ve created a Kickstarter to help fund their dream of expanding.

 Kate Schwager photo

HOOD RIVER — Lake Taco, a family-owned Mexican restaurant located in Hood River, launched a Kickstarter campaign Nov. 9 to help fund its expansion into a new, modern space in the heart of downtown.

Maria and Enrique Ortega have signed a lease for the 1,920-square-foot restaurant space formerly known as Brian’s Pourhouse and most recently Evoke Winery. The couple opened Lake Taco in 2014, and have outgrown their current building located at 1213 June St. on the Heights.