HOOD RIVER — Lake Taco, a family-owned Mexican restaurant located in Hood River, launched a Kickstarter campaign Nov. 9 to help fund its expansion into a new, modern space in the heart of downtown.
Maria and Enrique Ortega have signed a lease for the 1,920-square-foot restaurant space formerly known as Brian’s Pourhouse and most recently Evoke Winery. The couple opened Lake Taco in 2014, and have outgrown their current building located at 1213 June St. on the Heights.
To get up and running at the new location (606 Oak St.) in downtown Hood River, Lake Taco needs to raise $40,000 over the next month. The funds will be used to make building improvements, buy furniture, tableware, cooking equipment and refrigeration, and upgrade its information systems.
“We love the Heights neighborhood. It has been a great place to start and grow our business,” said Maria Ortega. “But it’s clear that in order to grow, we must move into a bigger space. Our customers have been so good to us. We are excited to include them in helping us make our dream a reality.”
The modern kitchen and larger building will allow for more seating, an expanded catering business, and private events. There will be a full bar. And the Ortegas hope to purchase the equipment needed to make and sell its homemade tortillas to the public.
“Preparing healthy meals from scratch is a labor of love. We are excited to expand our menu to share more of our family’s traditional recipes from Mexico,” said Ortega.
Pledges start at $15 and go up to $2,500 and rewards include food, private events, cooking classes and tickets to Lake Taco’s grand opening party. The campaign runs through Dec. 8.
