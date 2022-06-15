Due to current weather conditions, on June 14 the Klickitat County Board of County Commissioners rescinded Resolution number 05722, dated May 31; therefore, the Burn Ban for Zone Three did not go into effect on June 15 as scheduled.
The Klickitat County Board of County Commissioners were slated to discuss and possibly determine when the Zone Three Burn Ban will go into effect for the upcoming wildfire season at its June 21 meeting (past print deadline).
Klickitat County residents in Burn Ban Zone Three should anticipate that the Burn Ban may go into effect as soon as July 1, said a press release.
Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone Three defined as lands between the western boundaries of Klickitat County Fire Districts 4, 12 and 15, then north on the Klickitat River to the north county line, to the west county line, to include but not limited to Klickitat County Fire Districts 1, 3, 8 and 13; outside the corporate limits of any city or town; the jurisdiction of the Yakama Indian Nation; and the jurisdiction of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.
The public is directed to check with the appropriate authorities concerning burning restrictions within the corporate limits of any city or town.
For clarity, the zone boundaries follow fire district boundaries as much as possible. Maps detailing the zone boundaries have been created and are available to view and download on the KCDEM webpage.
Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone One went into effect on May 1 and Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone Two on June 1.
