Open to SW Wash. 3rd Congressional District high school students
On March 24, Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler announced her office is accepting submissions for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.
The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students, grades 9-12, in Southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
The winner of the competition will have his or her artwork displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol Building. The second and third place winners will be invited to display their artwork in Herrera Beutler’s congressional office.
The submission deadline is May 2.
“The Congressional Art Competition is a fantastic way to highlight the artistic talents of our Southwest Washington students,” Herrera Beutler said. “Each year, I’m amazed by the level of talent displayed by our young, budding artists, and I look forward to seeing what they have in store this year.”
About the competition:
• Artwork must be two-dimensional. Each framed artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep and should weigh no more than 15 pounds. These measurements include the frame.
• Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:
Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.
Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)
Collages: must be two dimensional
Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints
Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
Computer-generated art
Photographs
• Each entry must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws.
• Artwork should be submitted to jhb.cac@gmail.com via a photo with a student release form.
• Entries will be evaluated by a blue-ribbon panel of judges from counties within Southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
For the official rules and regulations as well as student release forms, contact the Vancouver office at tony.sprague@mail.house.gov or 360-695-6292.
