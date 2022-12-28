CGN Peter Fink

Peter Fink lives in White Salmon, where he works with fellow residents on planning an equitable response to our changing climate.

If there’s one thing we all seem to agree on here in the Gorge, it’s that things are changing — and fast.

Around the region, new apartment complexes are popping up from broken asphalt and competing for space with equally-vociferous “Tree-of-Heaven” sprouts. Families with kids and elders are figuring out how to survive skyrocketing summer heat while farmers face devastating crop losses due to drought and irregular weather patterns. Employment too seems to be changing. Diminished but far from gone, the timber industry is still cutting river-side mountain-tops bare, while dam-powered tech claims more and more resources for growth.