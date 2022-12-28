Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If there’s one thing we all seem to agree on here in the Gorge, it’s that things are changing — and fast.
Around the region, new apartment complexes are popping up from broken asphalt and competing for space with equally-vociferous “Tree-of-Heaven” sprouts. Families with kids and elders are figuring out how to survive skyrocketing summer heat while farmers face devastating crop losses due to drought and irregular weather patterns. Employment too seems to be changing. Diminished but far from gone, the timber industry is still cutting river-side mountain-tops bare, while dam-powered tech claims more and more resources for growth.
Whether these changes in demographics, climate, economy, etc., spark fear or excitement, they are shaping up to be some of the most contentious issues we face. The question becomes: How do we in the Gorge respond?
In the Nov. 23 edition of Columbia Gorge News, lifestyle editor and reporter Trisha Walker offered a community column with contributions from everyday readers on a local “happening.” I propose that a column be set up to capture the viewpoints of you and your fellow neighbor on these issues, answering questions like:
How do you navigate the change?
Where are you finding opportunity or excitement in times of personal or collective crisis?
What steps should we be taking to make a more resilient community?
Where do you see change already happening and do you see some sort of change for the better currently in formation?
Think of it like an expanded version of a letter to the editor, but with a special focus on community resilience. It would be a place to share an informed opinion on where you think the Gorge should be going or what actions “we” (anyone from political decision-makers to residential homeowners) should be taking. The few extra paragraphs afforded could allow you to give a backstory and add a personal touch. In my mind, the column would serve as a place to assess the strengths and vulnerabilities of our community, and advocate for important solutions.
Are you passionate about a new technology that offers a healthier and safer alternative to the status quo? Curious about a municipal policy you heard about in a neighboring city and it’s potential for your community?
Anyone interested in submitting a column for this monthly series can do so by emailing Walker at trishaw@gorgenews.com.
•••
Peter Fink lives in White Salmon, where he works with fellow residents on planning an equitable response to our changing climate.
Coming up in January: Cooking with gas, and the cost to our health.
