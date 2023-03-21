Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Insitu has named a new president and CEO as Lynn Fox moves to the role of vice president for Boeing’s KC-46 Tanker Program. Diane Rose, Insitu’s vice president of programs, will take over leadership of the company on March 31.
“Diane brings decades of experience in program execution and acquisition excellence,” said a press release. “Lynn will partner closely with Diane as she transitions over the coming weeks.”
Insitu, a subsidiary of The Boeing Company, is headquartered in Bingen in the Columbia Gorge. The company designs, develops and manufactures unmanned aircraft systems, including the ScanEagle, Integrator, and the RQ-21A Blackjack.
According to the press release, Rose joined Insitu in 2018. Most recently, as vice president of programs, she was responsible for executive oversight and leadership of all Insitu programs. This included interfacing with government and international customers to ensure customer satisfaction and program success through implementation of program management policies and best practices across all programs.
Prior to that, she worked in multiple roles as director of domestic programs and RQ-21A Blackjack program director. In these roles she provided program management oversight and leadership across the largest portfolio of Insitu defense programs.
This included profit and loss responsibility for the following efforts: U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) RQ-21A Blackjack, Naval Surface Warfare (NSW) MQ-27B ScanEagle, NSW operational support and services, U.S. Navy (USN) and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) services to land and maritime units, and all foreign military sales (FMS) cases through Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR)/PMA263, said the press release.
Prior to joining Insitu, Rose spent 13 years with the U.S. Department of the Navy as a civil servant in senior program management and acquisition roles, serving as principal deputy program manager for the Persistent Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program Office (PMA-262) and director of follow-on modernization for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. Rose has also previously served as principal deputy program manager for Strike Planning and Execution Systems (PMA-281) and follow-on development and integration lead and joint program manager for P-8A in the Program Executive Office, Air, Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Assault, and Special Mission programs (PEO(A))/PMA-290.
She also held previous leadership roles as the air vehicle lead and the open architecture/advanced development lead for E-2C and C-2A in the program executive office for Tactical Aircraft Programs (PEO(T))/PMA-231.
Rose began her career in naval aviation providing engineering and financial support to the F/A-18, T-45 and AV-8 programs at Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Md., during the late 1980s as a McDonnell Douglas employee. She has Defense Acquisition University (DAU) Level III certifications in systems engineering and program management and attended the Defense Systems and Executive Program Management College (PMT 401/402). Rose is a recipient of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the press release noted.
Rose holds a master’s degree in engineering systems from the Naval Postgraduate School and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science from the St. Mary’s College of Maryland, according to the press release.
