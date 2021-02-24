Virtual tour explores local history
On Jan. 22, The History Museum of Hood River County was able to make history of its own. Staff and volunteers hosted the Museum’s first ever virtual tour.
The tour was given online for over 70 third grade students. Four classes from Cascade Locks and Westside schools gathered in their homes to learn about the history of innovation in the Gorge.
Later, students asked questions like: “How does the Museum get its exhibits?” “How old is the oldest artifact?” and of course, “Does the Museum have any dinosaur fossils?”
The tour covered much of the Museum’s current exhibit “Ingenious! Creativity and Invention in the Gorge,” which has been mostly unavailable for public viewing due to closures for COVID-19 safety.
The Museum has been closed since nearly the first lockdowns in March 2020.
Virtual outreach has long been a goal for the History Museum.
Funding from the Oregon Cultural Trust has made it possible to do programs like this now and in the future, according to board chair Debby Chenoweth.
Evelyn Charity, a former teacher from Hood River Valley High School and museum board member, led students through the exhibit, accompanied by Museum associate Vanessa Banuelos. Ryan Zoellner, the Museum’s Jesuit Northwest AmeriCorps volunteer for outreach, provided technical support.
Anyone who would like to schedule a tour with the Museum contact staff at 541-386 –6772 or info@historymusuemhoodriver.com.
