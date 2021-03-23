Students qualify for nationals
Hood River Valley High School Speech and Debate Team attended the — virtual — 2021 National Qualifier South Oregon Tournament March 12-14. The following students will be attending nationals this summer, via a virtual tournament: Jacob Kaplan, Informative; Sadie Smith, Oratory; Sam Fauth, International Extemporaneous; Mel Glatter and Arden Reid, US Extemporaneous; and Lucas Elliott and Kaelen Kenna, Public Forum Debate.
“Since 1931, the National Speech and Debate Tournament has elevated public speaking,” said a press release. “Every summer, more than 6,000 middle and high school students travel to the largest academic competition in the world to debate current events, voice their views, and share their stories. After months of preparation, rigorous qualifying tournaments, and five days of prestigious national competition, the best of the best will be crowned champions in front of thousands online. This year, due to COVID restrictions, the tournament will be virtual.”
Additional tournament achievements went to: Kenna, International Extemporaneous; Elliott, International Extemporaneous; Smith, US Extemporaneous; Cris Castenada, first alternate Congress: House; Arden Reid, first alternate, Lincoln-Douglas Debate; Fauth and Angus Kellems, first alternate, Public Forum Debate; Glatter, third alternate, Congress: Senate.
“Students may only compete at Nationals in one event, so if double qualified, they vacated one event,” said Adviser Ann McDonald.
Commented