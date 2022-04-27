After two years of COVID-19, school closures, physical distancing, and coaches retiring, Hood River Valley High School FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) team A05 Annex completed their second qualifying event on April 2-3 at West Valley High School in Spokane.
After two days of elimination, A05 found themselves in the finals: A best of three match against the top-rated team in the competition. After three games, the score was 1-1-1, sending the competition into an unheard-of overtime. The fourth match went against the team, with HRVHS losing by 10 points.
However, the combination of their second-place finish in Spokane and their sixth-place finish in Clackamas weeks earlier secured their position in the Pacific Northwest Championships (PNW), held again in Spokane.
Only one third of the teams in Oregon, Washington, and Alaska earned a space at the PNW Championships, and A05 Annex secured its position. The top three teams at the PNW Championships advance to the FRC World Championships in Houston, Texas.
Along with the team’s robot performance, A05 Annex also won the Chairman’s Award, the most prestigious award in FIRST Robotics Competition. The award recognizes a team that reflects sustained excellence and impact within the FIRST community, in its own community, and beyond. The Chairman’s Award winners competed for the award at PNW Championships.
The team also had two student leaders compete for the Dean’s List Award: Lucas Elliott and Hayden Jacobsen. The Dean’s List is an effort to recognize the leadership and dedication of FIRST’s most outstanding high school students. The Kamen family sponsors this award for selected 10th and 11th grade students who have led their teams and communities to increased awareness for FIRST and its mission while achieving personal technical expertise and accomplishment.
Elliot received the Dean’s List nomination during the West Valley event and the championships, the only award given to an individual team member. He competed as a finalist at the Worlds competition in Houston, Texas, on April 22.
HRVHS A05 Annex thanks everyone who supported the team this season, especially mentors, parents, and school staff. Team mentors include founder Jeff Blackman as well as Roy Hall, Dave Slover, Nigel Heinemann, Vince Ready, Sarah Wilson, Suzanne Cross (coach), Corinda and John Elliott, John McGhee, and Jake Kenney. The team said it was grateful to HRVHS, particularly Principal Columba Jones, Michael Becker, and Michael Ruff for their help in finding the team a space to prepare and practice this year. And, the team appreciates and recognizes its local sponsors, Sierra Olympic Technologies, Cardinal IG, Google, Gorge Tech Alliance, GDM Engineering, Straightline Orthodontics, Innovative Composite Engineering, Hood River Electric Co-Op, and Prigel Machine Shop.
If you would like to know more about the team, or how you can help or donate, visit the team’s website at a05annex.org.
