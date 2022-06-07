Once again, Hood River Valley High School will offer the students the chance to earn credit and have great experiences during the summer from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 11-29.
Meals and buses will be provided.
Any student is invited to take experiential classes ranging from cooking, to fishing, to glider piloting and more. Students can:
- Learn about applying to college, financial aid and scholarships
- Earn a food handler’s card
- Get certified in first aid and CPR
- Create amazing art and pottery
- Engage in physical fitness and sports classes
- Attend fun field trips and hands-on learning opportunities
HRVHS is also offering opportunities for any student who needs to catch up and recover credit. Every class required for graduation at HRVHS will be available for credit recovery and students can access support throughout the day if they are working or have outside responsibilities.
Visit the summer school website www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/domain/1809 for more information and to apply.
To watch a summer school video by HRVHS multimedia students, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=HqFWAjmK0Qw.
Commented