Hood River Valley Adult Center will begin selling raffle tickets for a 2021 Cube Town Sport Hybrid One 400 E-Bike, valued at $2,600, on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The bike, made available through Oregon E-Bikes, 207 Front St., Hood River, is being raffled as a fundraiser for the kitchen remodel at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, said a press release.
A Capital Funds Campaign is already underway and has raised $351,000 of the $654,000 needed for this first phase of the kitchen remodel, where Meals on Wheels for Hood River County are prepared.
“Food insecurity affects many of our senior citizens, and Meals on Wheels is there to answer this need,” said a press release. “However, in the current kitchen, space is tight, appliances are failing, and community demand continues to increase. This program has simply outgrown the kitchen and it needs to be replaced.”
Due to material cost increases since the original plan was drawn up, the amount needed for this kitchen remodel is higher than anticipated. The E-Bike raffle will help the center make up the difference.
Raffle tickets are $10 each, or three for $25, and can be purchased at the Customer Service Desk at Rosauers Supermarket, 1867 12th St., Hood River; Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Drive, Hood River; or online at www.tickettomato.com/event/7239. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold, starting on Sept. 1 and sales will continue until they are sold out, or on the closing date of Oct. 31 at noon.
The drawing will take place at the Hood River Valley Adult Center on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. All purchasers need to be 18 years of age and in Oregon. Purchasers do not need to be present to win. Tickets are non-refundable.
For more information, email the center at hrvacamy@gorge.net.
Commented