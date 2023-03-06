HOOD RIVER — The Hood River Valley High School Booster Club has had a busy year. And it’s not over yet.
Like most organizations, the club was sidelined for two years due to COVID-19. But this school year, the club is back on its feet, and is looking for community support.
“We want the community to be involved,” said Club President Christina McGhee. “We want people to be proud — this is our school, our town. Grandparents can join too!”
The purpose of the HRV Booster Club is to raise money and distribute it back to students via clubs, teams and groups, she said.
“That’s its sole purpose — to raise money for the school, for things that aren’t covered in the normal budget,” said Vice President Naomi Grimsley.
The byproduct is that the club boosts both school and community spirit. “We boost the energy, we boost the teams, we boost the school,” McGhee said. “We are a liaison between the students, teachers, administration, parents and community — we’re the unit that ties it all together.”
The HRV Booster Club board and volunteers have participated in a variety of fundraisers this year in support of this mission: By selling Booster Berries — chocolate covered blueberries (which have since sold out); managing the concession stand during basketball games and wrestling matches; selling merchandise, such as t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats, at football and soccer games; and now raffle tickets in partnership with both the Hood River and North Wasco county education foundations — the prize being a 2023 Toyota Corolla donated by local dealership Columbia Gorge Toyota.
There are some 20 sports teams and extracurricular clubs selling those $10 raffle tickets in Hood River, which are available on the Booster Club website (hrvboosterclub.com) or from a participating student — and 100% of the funds go to the schools. The drawing will take place Sept. 15 during the Hood River–The Dalles football game; McGhee and Grimsley expect ticket sales to be wrapped up by the end of this school year.
The club also relies on community partnerships. “We appreciate our business sponsorships, which are now a part of the advertising in the gym,” said McGhee. “It’s been an awesome year connecting with businesses supporting us at various levels.”
Parent — and student and grandparent — support is always also needed, whether that’s volunteering at an event, serving on a committee, focusing on community outreach or becoming a board member.
The booster club board needs four to five new board members to serve next school year — terms are limited to three years. Currently, there are seven slots, but they are looking at increasing that number for the 2023-2024 school year. As a small board, every member takes an active role, McGhee and Grimsley said.
“It’s super fun and a very rewarding experience, being a part of the booster club and working together,” McGhee said.
Becoming a board member — or a volunteer — is a great way for those with incoming freshmen to learn about the school, said Grimsley. “This is a nice way to be involved, to get to be in the buildings,” she added.
Grimsley said that those who are interested in joining should come to the April meeting, with new board members to be voted in in May (see contact information, at left).
Student funding
The HRV Booster Club provides up to $500 to student groups in need of extra funds to enhance their programs. The students come to the board to present what funding is needed and why. So far this year, the club has granted more than $3,000 in grants to clubs and sports teams.
During the winter season, the club worked with student groups in the concession stand during games; by volunteering, students earned money for their clubs — about $2,400 in total.
“It was really fun,” said McGhee. “Kids got experience doing sales and customer service, and they earned $150 per shift for their team or club. Some came back to do another shift.”
And this spring, there will be an opportunity for groups to ask for funds for next year — for any amount. “They just need to come and ask,” said McGhee.
