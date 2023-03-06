Booster 4.jpg

Booster club board members sell merchandise during a fall football game.

HOOD RIVER — The Hood River Valley High School Booster Club has had a busy year. And it’s not over yet.

Like most organizations, the club was sidelined for two years due to COVID-19. But this school year, the club is back on its feet, and is looking for community support.

Booster club board members sell Booster Berries (chocolate covered blueberries).
Charlotte Fuller and Teagan Lynaugh help run the concession stand during a winter sporting event.
Hood River Valley Booster Club is selling raffle tickets in partnership with both the Hood River and North Wasco county education foundations — the prize being a 2023 Toyota Corolla donated by local dealership Columbia Gorge Toyota. Tickets are $10 and are available on the Booster Club website (hrvboosterclub.com) or from a participating student.
Girls varsity basketball players show off their water bottles.

Contributed photos
