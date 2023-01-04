Native plant sale

Showy Milkweed is one of the varieties of native plants on sale now by Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District (HRSWCD).

Hood River Soil & Water Conservation District is again holding its annual Native Plant Sale and is now taking online orders to ensure availability.

New this year, HRSWCD is also offering plants for sale on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. As usual, a large selection of conifers, deciduous trees, and flowering shrubs will be available.