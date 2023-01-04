Hood River Soil & Water Conservation District is again holding its annual Native Plant Sale and is now taking online orders to ensure availability.
New this year, HRSWCD is also offering plants for sale on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. As usual, a large selection of conifers, deciduous trees, and flowering shrubs will be available.
“Due to last year’s success, we will again be offering salal, thimbleberry, sword fern, and kinnikinnick as well as your old favorites. New this year are Oregon viburnum, American cranberry, smooth sumac and salmonberry,” said a press release.
“We are always happy to provide you with technical assistance when selecting plants or planning your planting project so please reach out anytime,” said a press release.
Those placing online orders will receive an email confirmation right away.
Plant order pickup will be March 31 or April 1 at the OSU Experiment Station Cold Storage Building, 3005 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River.
