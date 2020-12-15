Hood River — Signups ended for Christmas Project Dec. 12. For 2020 enrollments for families seeking food and gift assistance, reached approximately 900 families, the highest registration year ever for Christmas Project — near double the 2019 family registrations of 470.
Clients will be receiving a food gift card from a local grocery store and a toy gift card for each child from local stores or an online toy company. Gift cards will be mailed to all registered families later this week.
“This year was a challenge for us,” according to Bruce Holmson. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family registrations were done remotely online and by phone and distribution of the gift cards will be done by mail. These measures helped keep our families in need and our volunteers safe. Next year, we should be able go back to the Hood River County Fairgrounds to pack food and toy boxes and interact with families and our volunteers once again,” he said.
“We thank the community for helping us through this difficult year with their continued financial support. We also were assisted by numerous local and regional grants, especially the City of Hood River’s COVID grant that took us to the finish line.”
Donations accepted at www.hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com.
Commented