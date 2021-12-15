HRVAC Meals on Wheels
Hood River Valley Adult Center’s Meals on Wheels program delivers the support that keeps seniors in their own homes, where they want to be. Are you a business looking at ways to help support Hood River Valley Meals on Wheels? Call at 541-386-2060. Hood River Valley Adult Center is a non-profit 501c3, which means your donation is tax deductible.
Sally’s Cat Fund
Sally’s Cat Fund, a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping local needy cats, has begun a Trap Neuter Return Monitor pilot program late this year.
“We have these homeless cats fixed, vaccinated, treated for any illness or parasites, and ear-tipped before they are returned to their original location, as long as a caregiver is available to feed them regularly and provide some sort of shelter,” said a press release. “... Our primary mission continues to be helping feral and homeless cats by feeding them, getting them treated for illness or injury and, now, paying to get them fixed. Kittens, and improving their futures, are a sweet ‘by-product’ of that effort.”
To make a monetary or food donation, or to sign up to be a kitten foster this spring, email sallyscatfund@gmail.com or send a check to Sally’s Cat Fund, P.O. Box 91, Odell, OR 97044. More at www.sallyscatfund.org.
Donate to Christmas box project
Lyle Lions will be distributing Christmas food boxes this weekend (by appointment only; those signed up will receive a phone call to set a pickup time). For those who would like to donate to this cause, checks may be mailed to PO Box 383, Lyle, WA 98635.
VSO holds winter drive
The Veterans Service Office (VSO) in The Dalles is holding a fall/winter drive to help the homeless veterans in the community. “The cold and wet weather increases the needs of our homeless veterans,” said a VSO press release. Donations of gift cards or money are greatly appreciated to help meet these needs. Contact the VSO at 541-506-2602 or drop off at 201 Federal St., The Dalles.
Windermere hosts coat, blanket drive
Now through Friday, Dec. 17, Windermere brokers are collecting winter necessities for community members in need during its annual Share the Warmth campaign. In the Columbia River Gorge area, donations will benefit area warming shelters and the Washington Gorge Action Program. Donations can be dropped off on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at any of the following Windermere locations:
• Bingen: 106 W. Steuben
• Cascade Locks: 651 WaNaPa St.
• Hood River: 315 Oak St., or 504 Cascade St.
• Stevenson: 220 S.W. Second St.
• The Dalles: 122 E. Second St.
• Goldendale: 103 E. Main St.
The Dalles Rotary holiday fundraiser
The Dalles Rotary is hosting a holiday fundraiser through the company Gift It Forward; for each wreath, table centerpiece and table top Christmas tree sold, the club will receive $8. Visit the website www.giftitforward.com and enter the club’s ID, “thedalor001,” in the box “fund raising code,” then add a club member’s name as “referring member.” For more information, email rotary314@gmail.com.
First Book Hood River, Wasco counties
First Book Hood River County and First Book Wasco County is seeking monetary donations for book grants to local Head Start programs and Family Services Home visiting Program (birth to 3) at The Next Door in January. Tax deductible donations can be sent to First Book Hood River County, PO Box 221 Hood River, OR 97031, or First Book Wasco County, P.O. Box 82, The Dalles, OR 97058. Contact Nancy Johanson Paul at 541-490-5330 or nancypaul@gorge.net with questions, or to volunteer.
Red Cross Blood Drive Dec. 16
A Red Cross Blood Drive is planned at Hood River Fire Department, 1785 Meyer Parkway, and on Dec. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waucoma Building, 902 Wasco St., Hood River. Visit redcross.org to make a financial donation or an appointment to give blood or platelets. Individuals can also learn about volunteer opportunities in their area and give back in honor of American Red Cross Founder Clara Barton.
