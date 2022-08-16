The problems with the “free pool passes” at the Hood River Pool have been resolved. Free pool passes are now being honored. Again we apologize for any inconvenience that has occurred. The City of White Salmon has been notified that there is a problem in using the “free pool passes” at the Hood River Pool. If you have any questions, please contact Jan Brending, Clerk Treasurer at janb@ci.white-salmon.wa.us.
Hood River Pool passes for White Salmon residents are active again
