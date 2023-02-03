Feb. 2 shooter

Police reported an active shooter situation on Cascade Avenue, Hood River. The suspect surrendered to police and was ultimately transported to a medical facility. Both firearms and ammunition were seized from the residence.

 Chelsea Marr photo

On Feb. 2, Hood River Police officers responded to a call from a man requesting police response for what he referred to as a dangerous situation with potential to escalate. When police arrived to meet with the man, he explained that his son, Simeon Hill, a 42-year-old combat veteran with access to multiple firearms, had fired a gun in their residence shortly before police arrived on scene.

As officers were speaking with the father, they heard several gunshots being fired from the area of the residence, located on the 2500-block of Viento Lane. When officers moved closer to the residence, they could hear several more shots being fired, according to a Hood River Police Department press release. Officers reported shots being fired over their head in the direction of nearby businesses.