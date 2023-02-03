On Feb. 2, Hood River Police officers responded to a call from a man requesting police response for what he referred to as a dangerous situation with potential to escalate. When police arrived to meet with the man, he explained that his son, Simeon Hill, a 42-year-old combat veteran with access to multiple firearms, had fired a gun in their residence shortly before police arrived on scene.
As officers were speaking with the father, they heard several gunshots being fired from the area of the residence, located on the 2500-block of Viento Lane. When officers moved closer to the residence, they could hear several more shots being fired, according to a Hood River Police Department press release. Officers reported shots being fired over their head in the direction of nearby businesses.
Law enforcement evacuated businesses and residences in the area of 20th and Cascade Avenue to Rand and Cascade Avenue. The Oregon State Police and Clackamas County SWAT responded to assist local law enforcement. After several hours of negotiating, Hill emerged from his residence and surrendered to police. He was taken into custody and ultimately transported to a medical facility. Both firearms and ammunition were seized from the residence.
The case will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office for charges including Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Reckless Endangering and Disorderly Conduct.
“The Hood River Police Department would like to thank our regional law enforcement partners, which include Hood River Sheriff’s Office, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Bingen-White Salmon Police Department, The Dalles Police Department, Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia River Inter-tribal Fisheries Enforcement, Northern Oregon Regional Tactical Response Team (NORTAC), Oregon State Police, and Hood River Fire & EMS,” concluded the press release. “We would also like to thank the Hood River Public Works, Oregon Department of Transportation and the Columbia Area Transit (CAT).”
