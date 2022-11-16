Oregon Suicide Prevention conference in Ashland

Hood River County School District and Hood River County Prevention presented a workshop during the Oregon Suicide Prevention conference in Ashland in October.

Survivors of Suicide Loss Day Nov. 19

HOOD RIVER —It’s a grim fact that suicide is the leading cause of death for those ages 10-34. Nationwide, there is an average of 1.4 million suicide attempts every year, with Oregon’s suicide rate being 33% higher than the national average.

Erin Rust and Anne Carloss of Hood River County School District and Belinda Ballah of Hood River County Prevention Department at the Oregon Suicide Prevention conference in Ashland, held in October. The trio presented a workshop detailing the partnership between the county and school district regarding suicide prevention and destigmatizing mental health issues. 