Apple trees
Jen Theodore, Unsplash

While growing up on a farm in Northern Illinois, I was surrounded by corn and cattle. Acres of flat fields stretched as far as the eye could see, while a herd of black angus grew fat on a feedlot next to the barn. Century old shade trees that were planted by my great grandparents filled the front yard of my family’s farmhouse, and my swing hung from an old apple tree in the backyard, next to corn stalks that touched the sky.

Most Midwest farms have a home orchard, and our fruit selection was vast. My grandfather experimented with grafting on the apple and pear trees, with each tree providing several different varieties of fruit. We also had a plum tree and two cherry trees. There were lots of berries as well, but that’s a topic for another article. Our yields were always enough to keep the family fed through the next seasons’ harvest. From canned fruits, pie fillings and jams stored in jars on the basement shelves, to bushel baskets of apples waiting for an eager hand to grab a snack, there was always enough to share.