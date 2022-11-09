Providence HR nurses contract

Providence RN and ONA Executive Committee Co-chair Brittany Foss speaks at a gathering in July. Foss and the ONA represented 150 nurses looking for better working conditions at Hood River Providence Memorial Hospital.

 Noah Noteboom photo/file

HOOD RIVER ­— On Oct. 20, nurses at the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital voted to approve a new two-year contract. Negotiations between Providence and the Oregon Nurses Association — who represented 150 nurses working at Providence Hood River — lasted seven months before the two sides could find common ground on multiple points of contention.

“I’m proud of the courageous nurses who stood up to fight for our patients, for each other and for individuals and families throughout the Gorge. One contract can’t solve all the problems we face, but this agreement is a clear win for our community,” said Brittany Foss, RN, ONA executive committee co-chair at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital.