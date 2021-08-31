MCCAC recently received $1.5 million through the 2021 budget reconciliation bill to help develop the center in The Dalles. The Center will serve as a comprehensive resource center for low-income community members and those experiencing houselessness in the Mid-Columbia region, and will become the future location of The Dalles Non-Congregate Pod Shelters, small housing units used to provide emergency shelter. The pod shelters are currently located on city property adjacent to the Port of The Dalles.
The facility will also provide office space for a variety of community agencies to make it easier for community members to access services while also increasing the efficiency of those agencies serving residents.
Oregon Representative Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles) provided critical support for the project, according to MCCAC.
“MCCAC is excited to make its vision for a one stop service center a reality” said Kenny LaPoint, executive director of MCCAC. “I believe the Center represents the collaborative nature of our community. The Mid-Columbia region does a phenomenal job of working together to tackle the challenges that impact our friends and neighbors and the Center will do just that.”
The location of the Navigation Center has not yet been announced.
MCCAC’s mission is to build a better future for our community through partnership and equity-centered programs that prevent and eliminate poverty and houselessness.
Commented