Heather Jobe

1. What makes you a good candidate for the office of Klickitat County Auditor?
The title of Auditor is, in my opinion, not really a fitting term for the role of County Auditor. While our office does audit for accuracy, completeness and appropriateness, we do not “audit” in the traditional sense of the word. The County Auditor’s office does not audit or police other county departments; that duty is, by law, the role of the State Auditor’s office. We do help to establish and maintain policies that minimize the risk of fraud, through segregation of duties and internal controls, the responsibility for auditing the county’s finances falls to the State Auditor. The role of County Auditor is about managing people and processes from licensing, to elections, to payroll and Veterans’ services.
Between my career as a paralegal and law office administrator, my experience as a small business owner and my six years as Chief Deputy Auditor in the County Auditor’s office, I have almost 30 years of managing people and processes. I have had the opportunity to learn from a seasoned veteran, the retiring County Auditor, and I can perform all functions of the office.
2. What goals do you have for this office, and how do you plan to accomplish them?
I believe that government in general has become too comfortable with its monopoly on services and has lost the sense of importance when it comes to providing customer service in part because of life long government employees. I came to government employment six years ago after 25-plus years in the private sector. In the private sector customer service is crucial to survival, as a result I believe I have an appreciation for the need for customer service.
Public servants must not forget that “service” is what we are charged with doing. The bulk of your interactions with the County Auditor’s office are as a result of a State rules, from licensing and recording fees to when the ballot boxes open and close. While we may not be able to change the pill, we can make it easier to swallow with professional and efficient service. Although the office is also constrained by budgetary and real estate restrictions, I am committed to continuing to improve our customer service, both for the general public and internal County departments by increasing our self-serve options, expanding the availability of services, reallocation of work flows and more cross training.
3. How will you maximize voter and voting security as well as voting access?
Having worked in elections for the last six years, I am very confident in the security and integrity of elections in Klickitat County and Washington State as a whole. There are multiple layers of security and cross-checking built into State election processes all the way from the printing of the ballots to the tabulation of the votes.
Part of the built-in security in the elections process is that the State requires that election officials be certified, a process that takes two years of on the job training and continuing education — without two certified election officials, the County cannot run an election without State assistance. Of the two candidates for the Auditor’s office, I am the only one certified in elections administration.
I believe that the key to instilling and maintaining voter confidence and participation is information and education. As Auditor, I plan to expand our outreach to current voters, future voters and those disenfranchised by the system.
4. How would you determine success in this role?
The County Auditor’s office is the most public facing office in the county. We interact with just about every citizen and all other county departments. We do not set policy but it is likely you are more familiar with our office than those that do. Successful service in our department likely colors your opinion of county government.
The Auditor’s office is comprised of five different sub-departments (finance, licensing, recording, elections and Veterans’ services) so success is not defined by one particular action or accomplishment. Not every customer is going to leave our office with a smile, it’s just not the way life works, but if we do our best and get our job done efficiently and politely, I consider that a success.
The current office is successful, we have a wonderful team who by in large provide great customer service. We have great working relationships with other county departments and our turnover is lower than other departments who, in fact, often recruit our employees for their own departments. I am not the incumbent, and can’t take credit for the success, but I have had the privilege of working for the retiring Auditor whose knowledge and skills will be missed. Ultimately success is a team of hardworking employees who respect one another and work hard for our customers.
