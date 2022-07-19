Heather Jobe

1. What makes you a good candidate for the office of Klickitat County Auditor?

The title of Auditor is, in my opinion, not really a fitting term for the role of County Auditor. While our office does audit for accuracy, completeness and appropriateness, we do not “audit” in the traditional sense of the word. The County Auditor’s office does not audit or police other county departments; that duty is, by law, the role of the State Auditor’s office. We do help to establish and maintain policies that minimize the risk of fraud, through segregation of duties and internal controls, the responsibility for auditing the county’s finances falls to the State Auditor. The role of County Auditor is about managing people and processes from licensing, to elections, to payroll and Veterans’ services.