Know Your Flood Risk

Open houses will be held in the county next week. FEMA staff will be available to answer questions, copies of property specific maps can be requested. Online, similar resources can be accessed virtually: bit.ly/wascostorymap

Current flood insurance rate maps for Wasco County and City of The Dalles, released in 1984, have been updated and are being made available for public comment and input, according to Ted Perkins of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which creates the maps nationwide.

“Risk has change over time, and there are a lot better ways now to assess that risk,” Perkins told the Wasco County Board of Commissioners during their May 17 meeting. “There is a lot more data available on the rivers in your communities, that has accumulated over time,” he explained.