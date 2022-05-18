PCIA’s Alexis Manning one of three regional winners
COOK — Pacific Crest Innovation Academy (PCIA) student Alexis Manning has been selected as one of three Southwest Washington STEM Rising Stars, said a PCIA press release.
Manning, a junior at PCIA, will attend a June 6 ceremony, where one student will be named the regional STEM Rising Star award winner.
“The Washington STEM Rising Star Awards recognize young thinkers, scientists, engineers, inventors, and entrepreneurs who will become the next generation of STEM leaders,” said the press release. “The awards serve as a way to encourage young women to embrace STEM education and explore the ways in which it will support their education, career, and personal development.”
Manning has maintained a 4.0 GPA while earning an average of 25 college credits per semester at PCIA. She is involved in several clubs, including Knowledge Bowl (co-president); Science Club (treasurer); PCIA ASB (president); Badminton Club; and Yearbook (editor in chief). Manning is currently working on completing prerequisites before graduating high school so she can apply to a nursing or nurse practitioner program. In her spare time, she volunteers in the community and at school events.
“All of us at PCIA are incredibly proud of Alexis,” said Bob Rogers, superintendent of Mill A School District, which includes PCIA. “She is an exemplary student and a leader in STEM academics and activities with a very bright future.”
As one of the top three STEM Rising Stars, Manning received a $250 stipend from Career Connect SW, and a swag basket from local partners. The regional winner will receive a $500 stipend and will assume a year-long role representing Southwest Washington alongside ten other STEM Rising Stars from STEM Partner Networks across the state.
In total, 13 students were nominated from local STEM networks across Southwest Washington. The students were nominated for the STEM honor by educators, business leaders, and others in their local communities based on their involvement and passion for STEM academics and activities.
“All of the nominees represent incredibly bright and accomplished STEM-focused students,” said Vickei Hrdina, executive director of Career Connect SW. “Of course, this is a major personal accomplishment, but more broadly it serves as an inspiration for all girls to reach for the stars and embrace STEM!”
Nominees were considered based on the following criteria:
• Participation in STEM activities in or outside of the classroom (robotics, 4-H/ag science club, computer science group, etc.)
• Development or creation of STEM projects in or outside of the classroom (website development, business ventures, STEM-related art, etc.)
• Use of STEM as a means of service to their community and/or family (tutoring, volunteering with a STEM-based community program, etc.)
• General passion for learning and exploring topics in STEM
• Academic excellence, particularly in STEM-focused subjects (exceptional grades or evaluations in a STEM course/class or overall)
About PCIA
PCIA welcomes students in grades 9-12 interested in a rigorous, individualized, relationship-based, STEM-focused learning experience. In partnership with local community colleges, and in line with NACEP standards, we have developed a robust catalog of College in the High School (CiHS) courses that provide students with an opportunity to earn up to two years of college credits concurrently with their high school diploma. Learn more at pacificcrestia.org.
