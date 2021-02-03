In Cascade Locks, businesses are moving, expanding or arriving — including the first health clinic in the community in nearly 30 years.
The Renewal Workshop will move into the largest Port of Cascade Locks-built structure, Gorges Beer Company’s expansive facility on WaNaPa is taking shape, and Grain Integrated Health has moved into an existing building on Herman Creek Lane.
Renewal Workshop’s new home, known as Flex 6, is a one-story 40,000 square-foot steel building that is being constructed adjacent to the pFriem Brewing Company barrel facility built two years ago.
Port Manager Olga Kaganova said Flex 6 should be substantially completed on May 28, at which time The Renewal Workshop intends to occupy it.
“It is exciting that a Cascade Locks-grown business is expanding,” Kaganova said. “They will be bringing 75-100 new jobs into the community. The building is built to many of the tenant preferences and specifications.” It is located just north of Bear Mountain Forest Products, of Forest Lane in east Cascade Locks. JH Kelly is the contractor and Tenneson Engineering is engineer and project manager.
Renewal Workshop, currently located in Herman Creek Business Park, repairs and restores unsold garments and either returns them to the retail system as upgraded garments, or for recycling rather than waste. The firm has steadily grown since its founding in 2016, and has a second factory in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
Grain Integrative Health, located in the Flex 3 building at 114 N.E. Herman Creek Lane, has multiple types of healthcare providers including naturopathic physicians, massage therapists, psychologists, nurse practitioners, and acupuncturists. GIH also has a clinic in Portland.
“Prior to their move, Cascade Locks has been one of two communities in Oregon with the lowest health accessibility areas. GIH will be a great resource and partner to the community,” Kaganova said.
For details, including telemedicine visit appointments, call GIH at 503-445-8114.
Gorges Beer Company plans to open its a brewery-restaurant, hotel, and event space (with dog park) by summer 2021 on its hillside overlooking the entrance to Port Marine Park. The partners have established a brewery and restaurant facility in Portland, and are currently offering public investments via mainvest.com.
Gorges will become the eighth brewery located in Hood River County, and the second in Cascade Locks. In late 2020, Thunder Island Brewing Co. completed construction on its new brewing and restaurant facility, a few blocks west on WaNaPa.
