Meredith and Ron Martin are the duo behind StarBars, a locally handcrafted bar shampoo and conditioner company based in the Gorge. First-time StarBars buyers receive a free wooden tray so the bars can be kept in the shower. The bars are primarily sold via her website, www.star-bars.com.

HOOD RIVER — Meredith Martin handcrafts her StarBars shampoos and conditioners in her Gorge studio, 26 at a time.

Because that’s how many molds she has.

Meredith Martin created the formulas for StarBars shampoos and conditioners, shown above, which she makes in batches of 26 in her studio. The bars are primarily sold via her website, www.star-bars.com.