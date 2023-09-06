carnelianmoon_fbg4107.jpg

Stone skulls (left) for sale at Carnelian Moon's booth. 

 Flora Gibson photo

THE DALLES — “It’s art from the earth,” said Robyn Jensen, indicating the dozens of crystals and stones that adorn her weekly vending booth, Carnelian Moon.

Jensen’s grandparents were miners from Utah and California. “We had three tiered rock gardens ... I thought everyone did,” said Jensen, whose uncle also managed a silver mine. From them, she learned about gems, rocks, and minerals. With the knowledge, she founded Carnelian Moon about 12 years ago while working in Utah art galleries.

Robyn Jensen displays one of the necklaces she designs during the winter off-season, at The Dalles Farmers' Market, August 19, 2023.
One of Robyn Jensen's necklaces at The Dalles Farmers' Market.
Robyn Jensen (center) and her two assistants, Amber Bice (left) and Abby Cole, run Carnelian Moon's booth at The Dalles Farmers' Market every Saturday.
A glittering table of amethyst on display at Carnelian Moon's booth at The Dalles Farmers' Market on Aug. 19. Shadows wash out stones' color, Jensen says, but here a shaft of the relentless summer sun seems to light the stones from within. 
Glow-in-the-dark rocks for sale at Carnelian Moon's booth. 