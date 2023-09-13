Tea Nook

Designer Luise Langheinrich stands in her new and expanded Tea Nook in Lines of Designs, downtown The Dalles.

 Flora Gibson photo

THE DALLES — Early in 2020, designer Luise Langheinrich got tired of COVID-19 depressing and stressing her customers. Her answer? A new Tea Nook, filled with blends from around the world.

“So many of my customers coming in the door, I could see the little gray clouds over their heads,” Langheinrich said. The isolation and COVID-19-induced sadness she observed inspired Langheinrich's idea for a safe place to gather, be social, and drink tea. “I thought ... we could even put the tables and chairs outside, they could bring their books, or their knitting, or crossword puzzles, just so they’ve got another venue that’s safe,” said Langheinrich, who creates her own lines of women’s clothing in the back of Lines of Design.

White shelves are lined with travel guides, artifacts — and, of course, special kinds of tea — from around the world. 
Customers can purchase a cup of tea, coffee or tea accessories. They can take home the loose-leaf teas to steep themselves.